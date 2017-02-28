Need a job? Infoblox tech firm expanding its workforce in Tacoma

California tech company Infoblox is doubling the number of employees at its Tacoma office.
Infoblox, which acquired cybersecurity firm IID a year ago for $45 million, will hire or move 50 more employees to the Tacoma location on Pacific Avenue. Worldwide, Infoblox has around 800 employees.
The company’s Tacoma office, in the Horizon Pacific Center at South 21st Street and Pacific Avenue, boasts a foosball table and a wine bar. To accommodate the new hires, the company is renovating two half-floors.
Sean Tierney, director of cyber intelligence, said Tacoma is close enough to Seattle to draw from its talent pool. Tacoma may be creating its own center of gravity in the cyber intelligence realm for workers interested in that field, he said.
“We do have some interest (from workers in) Silicon Valley,” said Tierney, who is based in Tacoma. “Being able to buy a house where you can have a reasonable house and and a commute in the Bay Area is incredibly challenging. Prices are one thing, but so is availability.”
A median-priced home in Santa Clara, California — where Infoblox is based — costs more than $1 million. Tacoma’s median home price is a comparative bargain at $240,900, according to real estate data firm Zillow.
Infoblox provides network services to companies around the globe, but its Tacoma office focuses on cybersecurity research, threat intelligence and engineering. Last year the company announced a research partnership with University of Washington Tacoma to, among other things, prevent online connected devices — the internet of things — from disrupting other online services.
Ashish Gupta, chief marketing officer for Infoblox, said the company is looking to make the new hires “the sooner the better.”
“We are growing as a company. Everyone is working really, really hard. I constantly tell my team, ‘Help is on the way,’ ” Gupta said.
The jobs available in Tacoma aren’t just for the tech-minded. Sales jobs also are in the mix, and while Gupta wouldn’t reveal what they pay, he said the pay is competitive for the industry.
For information on the new jobs, go to infoblox.com/open-positions.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
South Sound Tech Conference
What: Visitors can attend sessions on hiring and recruitment of tech workers, machine learning and the internet of things, robotics, augmented reality and cybersecurity. Infoblox also will have a table at the event.
When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 3 at William W. Philip Hall, 1918 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Cost: $20 for the general public and $10 for students. A buffet lunch is included.
More: 253-692-5753 or eventuwt@uw.edu. Register online at apps.tacoma.uw.edu/intouch/node/19.
