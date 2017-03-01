Small business owners have rights, too, y’know?

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:44 Capital's TJ Mickelson is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area boys basketball player of the year

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

2:15 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area boys basketball team

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese