Small business owners have rights, too, y’know?

A bill identifying the rights of small business owners when facing an audit, inspection or some other form of government enforcement action received unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives on Monday.
That’s according to state Rep. Andrew Barkis, who introduced House Bill 1352 in partnership with the National Federation of Independent Business.
The bill also identifies rules the government must follow in such cases.
“It’s tough out there to be a small business, especially when an unexpected audit or inspection happens,” Barkis said in a statement. “Many businesses don’t understand what’s going on when a government agency comes knocking on their door, or what their rights are surrounding these actions.”
In addition to being a state lawmaker, Barkis is co-owner of Olympia-based Hometown Property Management.
HB 1352 now heads to the state senate for further consideration.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments