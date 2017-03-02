The Latest: Caterpillar says warrant is about Swiss business

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center Pause

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar

1:44 Kratom users stock up over worries on DEA decision

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

3:12 Virtuoso Arts presents the musical 'TENTS'

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol