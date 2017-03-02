You can apply from your phone: Home Depot set to hire 1,200 in Puget Sound region

Applying for a job at Home Depot has never been easier.
That’s a good thing, because the home improvement chain is looking for 1,200 new Puget Sound employees to wear the orange apron.
The company’s former 90-minute application process has now been streamlined to 15 minutes online.
“You can apply for a job at Home Depot on your phone,” said Home Depot spokesman Matt Harrigan on Thursday.
To make the process even easier the company has a real time map showing open positions at each store across the nation.
Late Thursday morning the map showed 46 open positions at Gig Harbor’s Home Depot, 28 at the Fircrest store, 14 in Tacoma, 17 in Olympia, 23 in Lacey, 25 in Tumwater and 11 in Federal Way.
The 1,200 new workers, a mix of full and part-time, permanent and seasonal, at the 26 Puget Sound stores are part of 80,000 the chain is looking to hire by May as the spring home improvement season begins.
Home Depot managers perk up when a candidate has experience in the areas that the store caters to: construction, plumbing, landscaping and the like, Harrigan said. But that’s not the main priority in hiring.
“First and foremost we look for candidates that have customer service experience or are passioinate about delivering great customer service,” Harrigan said.
Many of the jobs will end when the busy season is over. But not all.
“About half of our seasonal associates stay on with the company,” Harrigan said. “It’s a great opportunity to get your foot in the door.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
