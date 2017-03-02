New president, CEO for region’s Goodwill

Lori Forte Harnick has been appointed president and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, the nonprofit announced Thursday in a news release. She will assume the office Monday, March 6.
Harnick comes to Goodwill from Microsoft Corp., previously serving as chief operating officer of Microsoft Philanthropies, a program for increasing digital inclusion and empowerment.
“Lori is a proven corporate social responsibility and marketing leader,” said C.W. Herchold, chairman of the board for Goodwill, in Thursday’s announcement. “As a creator of teams and initiatives that deliver transformational results for business, she is a perfect fit for us as we work to improve and expand our community job training and placement programs and the revenue base that supports that effort.”
Terry Hayes, the nonprofit’s former president and CEO, retired in December after 15 years of service. Suzy Esposito served as interim CEO.
This region’s Goodwill serves people in 15 counties, including most of the Olympic Peninsula, roughly from Pierce County to Longview, and from north of Yakima to the Columbia River.
News Tribune archives contributed to this report
