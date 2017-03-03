The Joe Downing and EJ Zita relationship: A work in progress

The two newest Port of Olympia commissioners, EJ Zita and Joe Downing, have occasionally sparred during their short time on the commission, with both over the months raising questions of each other on commissioner conduct.
Downing, for example, disagreed with Zita’s decision last year to hold her own public meetings — not as a commissioner, but as a citizen — on possible military shipments passing through the port. On Thursday, Zita took issue with Downing’s role as president of the commission, largely in two areas: His handling of one of her presentations prior to a public meeting and his approach to allowing public comment at another meeting.
By the end of that conversation on Thursday, the two shook hands and appeared to come to agreement. Commissioner Bill McGregor, meanwhile, repeatedly reminded them about resolutions that already govern their meetings and suggested that commissioner presentations be marked clearly on meeting agendas so that everyone can prepare for it and respond to it.
A presentation made during public comment can catch everyone off guard, McGregor said.
“It adds to the tension we feel, it adds to the tension the port staff feels and it adds to the tension the public feels,” he said.
Although the presidential powers discussion ended amicably Thursday, it traveled a rocky road.
The commissioner presentation that Zita referenced was one she gave on a recent controversial shipment of fracking sand from the port. That train was temporarily blocked by protesters, who were ultimately dispersed with the help of local law enforcement. In her presentation, Zita pointed out the port netted $5,000 on that shipment, yet law enforcement costs — a cost borne by taxpayers — cost $40,000.
Yet it was what happened before the presentation that irked Zita.
“The presentation was presented, eventually, despite the presidential edict that it be edited by staff and not be published anywhere,” she said.
She continued: “I propose that we examine our principles and discuss whether we want to be consistent in our principles or grant our president broad powers.”
To make her point on Thursday, she showed an editorial cartoon that depicted U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren being muzzled by a colleague.
Downing took offense.
“I’m really upset,” he said. “I can’t believe it. You talk about civility on the commission but that slide is sarcastic. I’m very offended.”
He also defended his handling of her presentation prior to the public meeting, saying he received her materials late. And because the Open Public Meetings Act limits contact between commissioners, he made a snap judgment, he said.
“My apologies if you felt in any way short-changed,” Downing said.
Zita, too, raised concerns about his handling of public comment during Monday’s commission meeting.
During public comment at that meeting, Peter Overton of Tumwater, a member of the port’s citizen advisory committee, quoted from a Wall Street Journal editorial on hyrdraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. The editorial was based on some U.S. Environmental Protection Agency findings, he said.
“Fracking has not had widespread systemic impact on drinking water resources in the U.S.,” he told the commission.
Zita later replied that the Wall Street Journal editorial page ranked right even with Fox News for its accuracy on climate change science. That comment drew a laugh from the audience, but angered Overton.
“I resent that,” he said. “I don’t want you to pick on me like that, ever. That’s baloney.”
Later in Monday’s meeting, Downing decided he was going to let Overton respond again to Zita’s comments.
“If I don’t say something now, it’s going to bug me for two weeks,” Downing said, adding that her comments seemed like a dig at Overton.
He asked if the two of them would like to continue their conversation. Zita thought that was inappropriate, but also defended her comments about the Wall Street Journal editorial page and Fox News, citing a group called the Union of Concerned Scientists.
On Thursday, Zita asked if the commission wanted to be consistent in inviting and welcoming public comment.
“What does the resolution say?” Commissioner McGregor asked of his colleagues.
“When we start to move outside the resolution that sets the framework on how we run our meetings, we get ourselves in trouble,” McGregor said. “We need to stay within the framework.”
Zita agreed and Downing brought the 45-minute discussion to a close.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
