Correction: Humvees-Defense Fraud story

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center Pause

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

3:40 Anchorage shoots down WWU, 79-70, to win GNAC women’s tournament final