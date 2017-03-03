Business

March 3, 2017 4:44 PM

BNSF, watchdogs settle coal dust lawsuit

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

BNSF Railway and seven environmental groups have settled a lawsuit saying that coal spilled from trains pollutes waterways in Washington state.

BNSF admits no wrongdoing in the settlement finalized Friday.

The plaintiffs had argued that coal spilled from open-topped train cars is polluting the Columbia River and other waterways in the Pacific Northwest.

BNSF will pay $1 million for environmental projects in Washington state to clean up areas in Bellingham, Puget Sound, the Columbia River and Spokane River. It will also conduct a study of the use of physical covers for coal and petroleum coke trains.

BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said the $1 million settlement is small compared with initial lawsuits that sought trillions of dollars. The original allegations were sweeping and unfounded, she said.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos