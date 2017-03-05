Business

March 5, 2017 9:18 PM

Pro hockey could return to Portland, but suitors are secret

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Trustees of a southern Maine arena won't name the four groups hoping to bring pro hockey back to Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lmNFts ) that Cross Insurance Arena trustees will meet in a Monday executive session to discuss four proposals.

The committee plans to make a recommendation Wednesday on the proposals.

A Comcast Spectator spokesman declined comment on whether the company filed a proposal. The company, which received the request, owns the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and is the parent company of the management firm contracted to operate Cross Insurance Arena.

A minor league hockey team has been a main tenant of the arena in all but three winters since 1977.

The Portland Pirates left town following a lease dispute and is playing all home games in Lewiston.

