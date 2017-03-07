Business

March 7, 2017 1:33 PM

ThinkGeek store confirmed for Tacoma Mall for spring opening

By Kate Martin

Novelty store ThinkGeek is officially coming to the Tacoma Mall this spring.

The store’s 2,500-square-foot space will be near the mall’s food court, next to the south entrance, said mall spokeswoman Stephanie Kirk in an email, where Charley’s Grilled Subs is located. That sandwich shop will move into the food court next to Kelly’s Cajun Grill.

The Virginia-based company has one other store in Washington state and on the West Coast — in Seattle’s Northgate Mall.

According to the mall’s news release: “curious shoppers can anticipate a curated collection of apparel, home and office décor, electronics and gadgets, outdoor and survival gear, collectibles and mind-blowing inventions.”

The mall did not announce an opening day, other than spring of this year.

