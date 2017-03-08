Business

March 8, 2017 2:04 PM

People news: Berner joins Goldstein Law Office

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Daniel Berner has joined Goldstein Law Office PLLC of Olympia.

He specializes in real estate, contruction and land-use law, including transactions, litigation and client advice.

Berner has been in private practice for five years. Before that he worked as a Washington state assistant Attorney General.

He graduated from the University of Washington and the Seattle University School of Law. Berner is a member of the Thurston and Mason County Bar Associations. He also volunteers for the Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services for immigrant rights.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

