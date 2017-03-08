People news: Berner joins Goldstein Law Office

Daniel Berner has joined Goldstein Law Office PLLC of Olympia.
He specializes in real estate, contruction and land-use law, including transactions, litigation and client advice.
Berner has been in private practice for five years. Before that he worked as a Washington state assistant Attorney General.
He graduated from the University of Washington and the Seattle University School of Law. Berner is a member of the Thurston and Mason County Bar Associations. He also volunteers for the Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services for immigrant rights.
