Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center Pause

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request