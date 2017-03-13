See who’s cheapest this week for fuel

Gasoline prices are going up, but there may be relief ahead.
Prices in the Tacoma area rose 5.2 cents in the past week, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com. Nationwide, prices have fallen an average of just over a penny.
Prices here are 65.4 cents higher than this time a year ago, and 12.4 cents higher than last month, according to GasBuddy’s weekly review.
"A sudden plunge in the price of oil is likely to weigh on gas prices, at least temporarily,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s news release.
“Naturally, when oil prices take a beating such as they did last week, one might expect gasoline prices to move in lockstep, but due the complex relationship of oil and gasoline prices and the middleman — U.S. refineries — motorists may not see as large a decline at the pump as they may hope for — but certainly stay tuned.”
Tacoma’s average price Monday was $2.87 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com. The lowest price in the area listed on the site was found in Lakewood, $2.59 a gallon at Arco, 13005 Gravelly Lake Drive SW. In Tacoma, Costco and several Arco stations were the lowest listed on the site at $2.63 a gallon.
In Olympia, the lowest listed price Monday at washingtongasprices.com was $2.62 a gallon at Safeway, 3205 Harrison Ave. NW, followed by Arco at $2.63 a gallon at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road.
