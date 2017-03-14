Thurston County Realtors Association name Jerry Wilkins Realtor of the Year

Van Dorm Realty managing broker Jerry Wilkins is the 2016 Realtor of the Year, according to the Thurston County Realtors Association.
Eight awards, including Realtor of the Year, were announced Friday at the organization’s affiliate showcase and Realtor awards membership luncheon at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club.
In addition to Wilkins, seven other people won awards:
▪ Citizen of the Year: Gary Edwards, Thurston County Commissioner.
▪ Community service award: Bobbi Kelly, Re/Max Professionals.
▪ Partnership of the year: Barb Lally, B. Lally Communications.
▪ Longtime Realtor spirit award: James Greene, Greene Realty.
▪ Affiliate of the Year: Mark Wheeler, Bean, Gentry, Wheeler & Peternell.
▪ Realtor special achievement award: James Simmons, Re/Max Parkside Affiliates.
▪ President’s award: Michelle Wickett, Axia Home Loans.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments