Career prosecutor named acting US attorney in Los Angeles

A career federal prosecutor has been named acting head of the regional U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles after the attorney general demanded resignations from dozens of top prosecutors.
A spokesman said Sandra Brown took over the Central District of California on Saturday after Eileen Decker resigned.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions had asked Decker and 45 other U.S. attorneys to resign Friday.
Decker was nominated by President Barack Obama and served less than two years.
She led a legal fight to get Apple Inc. to help the FBI hack a locked iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino terror attack shooters.
Her office prosecuted the man who provided the guns in the attack that killed 14. They also convicted three family members of the shooters for immigration fraud.
