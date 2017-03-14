Linemen still reeling from major Jackson-area power outage

Working as a lineman for Lower Valley Energy is not just a job.
"It's a lifestyle," said Clay Skinner, 38, who has worked for the energy cooperative for 13 years. "You miss Christmas, birthdays. When the power goes out you don't want to wait until the next day to have it put it back on."
And when something needs fixing, like a 12,470-volt power line downed by a fallen tree, it has to be repaired with minimal interruption to customers.
"So we work it live," he said.
That involves using heavily insulated rubber gloves and sleeves to get the lethal amount of electrical force flowing again. Get hit by that much power and you're done.
"That's the biggest thing we try to make sure never happens to us," he said. "There are no second chances playing with that."
Given the mix of hard work and technical know-how it's even more remarkable what Skinner and his Lower Valley cohorts — with help from five other utilities in the region — were able to accomplish last month, when a storm blasted Jackson Hole and took out power to thousands of customers in and around Teton Village.
Seventeen steel poles and their 150,000-volt power lines had been toppled by the wind.
"When I first showed up," Skinner said, "I didn't think we'd get it done in a week," which was one initial estimate of how long it would take to restore power to Teton Village.
Then crews from other utilities began to arrive.
"It was really impressive to be a part of it," Skinner said.
Workers from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort had already plowed spots in the snowbanks so the linemen could get their trucks and equipment in. Those cables weigh tons, and they are under tremendous tension. Snow cats were used to winch the lines back and release the tension. Then Skinner and crew unclipped the lines from the broken towers.
"We were wading out there into the waist-deep snow and rain," he said.
Once cables were disconnected, a new wooden pole was erected, the lines were restrung and the crew moved on to the next fallen tower.
"We started out working 24 hours straight," Skinner said. "Then we cut down to 18 hours. They had motels for us. We'd come back, catch sleep, rest up and head back out."
Incredibly, the gang got the Village Road lines up on temporary wooden poles and restored power to Teton Village in just four and a half days.
"Everybody showed up to work," he said. "There wasn't any downtime, really. Everybody was going from the time we showed up."
Skinner's Village Road epic was just part of an unusual winter. A few weeks earlier he had been driving a boom truck — a large utility vehicle that carries a crane — to Afton. He was just a bit west of Astoria when an avalanche hit him.
"I've driven up here for 11 years for LVE," he said. "I've seen a lot of snow slides, but I've never seen one there before."
He said he saw snow kicking and had time to think, "Oh, crap," before getting trapped.
"My biggest worry was if someone was coming the other way," he said. "A head-on would have been bad."
The cloud of snow cleared, and Skinner realized he had been buried. He wasn't injured, though, and his driver's seat window was clear of snow, so he was able to get out.
In a smaller truck he could easily have been swept into the Snake River.
"I was lucky I was in that big of a truck," he said.
Skinner grew up in Star Valley. For a while he installed heating and air conditioning systems in Utah. Then a friend told him about an opportunity at Lower Valley Energy. He wanted to get closer to home, so he jumped at the chance. He went through a four-year apprenticeship — 8,000 hours on the job, four years of schoolwork, and state and federal tests — to become a journeyman lineman.
Skinner said his work is all about helping people, which gratifies him. And it's not just helping people in western Wyoming. Lower Valley crews get sent to Utah to help after storms. They were on call after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, and they were on the short list to go to California after the recent historic storms there. Last fall he got the chance to really make a difference to some people far outside his normal range.
"I got an opportunity to go to Haiti in November," he said. "That was a real eye-opener for me."
With the National Rural Electric Cooperative Center he and two other American linemen went to the island country and built power lines to energize communities that had never had electricity. The team stayed in a gated compound, manned by armed guards. They had to be home before dark and couldn't leave until it was light out.
"The poverty down there was so extreme, people would do anything to get ahead," Skinner said.
Unemployment in the area is 60 percent, he said, so while he and colleagues worked, crowds would gather to watch.
"We were kind of a circus show," he said. "Many hadn't seen white people before. Kids would come up and touch your arm."
Hooking up 15 to 20 houses a day, they brought potentially huge changes to many residents' lives.
"Just having lights at night," he said, "the Haitians we worked with said it reduced crime so much."
Skinner also helped set up the power lines to make it possible to work on one section of line at a time. That way, when a repair has to be made the entire system doesn't have to be shut down.
There's really no typical day for a lineman. He goes where he's needed, maintaining power, fixing problems, bringing service to new customers.
"One day I can be here in Jackson working, putting in a new service, and an hour later I can get a call and be headed for Moran or Kelly or Flagg Ranch to work on something else," he said.
Plenty of times Skinner would wrap up a day and head back to Star Valley only to get a phone call as he came out Snake River canyon and have to turn around and head back to work.
"It's a demanding job. It's not for everybody, for sure," the father of three said. "But it's worked out well for me."
Comments