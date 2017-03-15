Olympia JCPenney store set to turn 100

JCPenney is set to mark 100 years in Olympia on April 9.
The store first opened in downtown Olympia on April 9, 1917. It was the company’s first store in Washington and was one of 50 new locations that founder James Cash Penney opened prior to the start of World War I.
The 50 additional locations increased the total number of stores to 177, according to a news release.
Downtown Olympia was home to JCPenney for 61 years until it moved to west Olympia and Capital Mall on Nov. 15, 1978.
