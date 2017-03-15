Leadership Thurston County now accepting applications for Class of 2018

Leadership Thurston County, a leadership training program organized by the Thurston County Chamber Foundation, is accepting applications for the Class of 2018.
Applications are due on April 1. The cost of the program is $2,000 and payment plans may be available. Participants must live or work in Thurston County.
Leadership Thurston County was formed in 1994 and more than 600 people have graduated from the program.
Applications and information are available at www.leadthurstoncounty.com or at 360-357-8515 or by sending an email to LTC@ThurstonChamber.com.
