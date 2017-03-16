Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

1:20 Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington