Aberdeen’s first local brewery in decades will open on St. Patrick’s Day

Aberdeen will see its first local beer brewer in more than 72 years when the Steam Donkey Brewing Company opens Friday.
The Daily World reports that Jonathan and Stephanie Bennett will open the first beer operation since Pioneer Brewing Company closed in 1944.
“It was a shame to not have a brewery here,” said Jonathan Bennett told the newspaper.
Steam Donkey opens at 3 p.m. Friday at 101 E. Wishkah St. in downtown Aberdeen. Beers on tap for St. Patrick’s Day include an IPA called Mountains Out, a strong bitter ale called The Local and a brown porter named Gypsy Head.
The brewery is family friendly, but only serves beer. Customers may bring their own food.
Other breweries in Grays Harbor County include the Bog Water Brewing Company and Blackbeard’s Brewing Company in Westport, along with the Elk Head Taproom in Ocean Shores.
