Area gas prices don’t budge from last week’s average

Gas prices are holding steady in the Tacoma area, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy in its weekly update.
Prices on Monday averaged $2.88 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com. The lowest price Monday listed at the site was $2.59 a gallon, found at Tacoma’s Costco and numerous Tacoma and suburban Arco stations.
In Olympia on Monday, the lowest price listed at washingtongasprices.com was also $2.59 a gallon, at two Olympia Arco stations (Evergreen Park Drive at Cooper Point Road, and 7291 Martin Way East).
“As oil prices have hit a bit of a rough patch in the last two weeks, gasoline prices have stumbled as well with a majority of states seeing a weekly pullback in retail prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s news release. “For now, there’s a major tug of war going on with oil prices — a move higher or lower in the week ahead could determine the direction of prices the next few weeks or longer,” DeHaan said.
Staff report
Comments