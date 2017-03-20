The SBA Washington small business Person of the Year is from Lacey

Rozanne Garman, who founded the Lacey-based contractor RHD Enterprises, is the U. S. Small Business Administration 2017 Washington small business Person of the Year, the agency announced Monday.
RHD started as a tile business, but has since grown to win more than $12 million in contracts and has 12 full-time employees. Customers include the Coast Guard, Navy, the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers.
“For me, being an entrepreneur is about creating liberty for myself and it truly has been that way,” said Garman in a statement. “I have been able to go after some really big dreams of my own in creating RHD and doing things I never would have thought I would do.”
Garman also recently won a Thurston County Boss of the Year award.
