Batdorf & Bronson name Dave Wasson president

Batdorf & Bronson Chief Operating Officer Dave Wasson has an additional title: President.
That’s according to the coffee roasting business, which announced the appointment this week.
Larry Challain, who also co-founded the business in 1988, will move to chief executive officer. He’s also the board chairman and treasurer.
Wasson has spent 20 years with the business. His first job was retail operations director.
Batdorf operates roasting facilities in Atlanta and Olympia and has six retail and licensed locations.
