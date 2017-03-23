Visitor & Convention Bureau seeks nominations for tourism awards

The Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau is seeking nominations for its Thurston County tourism awards. The winners will be announced during the VCB’s annual meeting on May 11 at Great Wolf Lodge.
Anyone can nominate a person in the following award categories: community unity, tourism visionary and excellence in hospitality. Nominations are open through April 7 and can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/2nO4fTL.
The awards aim to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to help bring tourism to Thurston County.
For more information, go to www.visitolympia.com.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
