Governor warns House bill could sink infrastructure again

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists Pause

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener