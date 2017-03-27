See who’s cheapest Monday in local gas prices

There was a tiny gas price break for drivers as prices dropped an average 2 cents a gallon over the past week, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.
In Olympia, Arco at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road topped the list at washingtongasprices.com at $2.57 a gallon.
Tacoma’s average on Monday was $2.86 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com, with three Puyallup stations — Arco, Fred Meyer and Costco — topping the area low-price list at $2.49 a gallon. In Tacoma, the lowest price listed at the site was $2.55 a gallon at Costco on 37th Street, as well as an Arco station at 1101 N. Pearl St.
