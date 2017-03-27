Warehouse development proposed for former DuPont Intel campus

A 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse development is in the works for the former Intel campus in DuPont, according to documents filed with the city earlier this month.
In its application, Industrial Redevelopment LLC says it plans to demolish the two office buildings and approximately 2,200 parking spots on the site. It will rebuild the 93-acre site with three warehouse distribution buildings and 263 truck trailer stalls.
County property records show the two former Intel buildings on Center Drive were built in 1996 and 1998 respectively.
Ted Danek, DuPont’s city administrator, said late Friday the site is zoned for such a large warehouse development. So far, the company has submitted only demolition permits and a checklist that can help determine negative environmental effects of a development, called a SEPA checklist.
Written comments for the project’s environmental review will be accepted through April 7 at jwilson@dupontwa.gov. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled 11 a.m. April 28 at City Council chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPoint.
Planning documents show a 1 million square-foot warehouse on the southern end of the property that takes up the width of the parcel. Two 168,000 square-foot buildings sit to the north. One existing 372,000 square-foot warehouse, north of the two Intel office buildings, will remain.
The project could break ground by the end of the year, depending on permit approvals, documents state.
The company’s plans include linking a private road to Wharf Road to the north, over which commercial truck traffic will travel, said Danek, rather than use Center Drive. The name of the eventual tenant has not been released.
When the project is completed, the company expects 500 people to work on site, its submission to the city says.
In 2012, Intel was listed as having 900 employees in Pierce County by the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County. Over the years, the workforce faced several cutbacks. Last year, the company announced it would close its offices in DuPoint, and told the state it would lay off 77 workers by the end of 2016.
Industrial and warehouse projects are sprouting up around the region. Last year, Port of Tacoma spokeswoman Tara Mattina said warehouse space on the Tideflats alone could grow by 4 million to 5 million square feet within a few years.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
