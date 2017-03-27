Authorities searching for suspect in northern Arizona park

A wildlife park in northern Arizona was evacuated Monday as authorities searched for a suspected car thief who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers who were chasing him.
John Freeman, 31, has a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and should be considered armed and dangerous, Yavapai County Sheriff's officials said. They said two other men who were in the car with Freeman were in custody, but their names weren't immediately released.
A sheriff's deputy tried to stop Freeman's vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The vehicle kept going, and a man who was thrown from the car was detained, authorities said.
A chase that reached 100 mph ensued until the suspect's vehicle became disabled and crashed into a culvert near the Bearizona Wildlife Park, according to sheriff's officials.
They said Freeman exited the car and fired at least one shot at the deputy before disappearing into the forest.
A third man found near the vehicle after it crashed also was detained, sheriff's officials said.
It took more than three hours to evacuate about 200 people from the wildlife park after it was placed on lockdown before noon.
Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams were coordinating search efforts. Motorists in the area were warned not to pick up any hitchhikers.
Comments