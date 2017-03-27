Arkansas minimum wage bill advances

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar Pause

2:09 OL Trey Adams speaks after Day 1 of spring practice

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record