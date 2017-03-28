Port of Olympia commission will have special work session — on Hood Canal

If you’re planning to attend this week’s Port of Olympia commission special work session, be prepared to drive.
That’s because the commission will meet at Alderbrook Resort in Union on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a reminder about upcoming meetings shared at the end of Monday’s port commission meeting.
Commissioner Joe Downing explained that the port has finally hired a consultant who will help the commission to work together more productively, as well as with port staff and executive director Ed Galligan.
The consultant is Dr. Wendy Fraser of Fraser Consulting LLC of Olympia.
The commission recessed into executive session toward the end of Monday’s commission meeting, so couldn’t immediately explain why they had decided to meet about 35 miles outside Olympia.
Jeri Sevier, the port’s human resource and administrative manager, said Fraser recommended the commission meet where they could get down to work with no distractions.
The commission is in for a marathon session. They will meet with the consultant from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and then will meet again from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting is open to the public, but there will be no dialogue with the public during the work session.
If you go, Alderbrook Resort is at 10 East Alderbrook Drive Union, Washington 98592. The port commission is meeting in the Olympic, West Room.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments