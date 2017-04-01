North Thurston schools get tech boost from Wave Broadband

A growing technology company, on behalf of a growing school district, recently completed the build-out of a fiber network that will supply schools and related offices with even more internet capacity.
North Thurston Public Schools, which has nearly 15,000 students, 11,000-plus Chromebooks (laptops) and is adding more than 1,300 security cameras to its school campuses, has significant technology needs.
And those needs are growing, said Derek Stewart, director of technology for the district. The district is exploring a computer for every middle school and high school student at some of the district’s schools, he said.
“We can’t just look at today because tomorrow is going to be here really quick,” said Stewart, who is a longtime district employee.
A decade ago, Stewart recalled that internet bandwidth usage at the district use to “top out” and would begin to slow for users. Since then, North Thurston has experienced a more than 3,000 percent increase in bandwidth usage, including a more than 100 percent increase last year, the district’s largest year-over-year increase, he said.
With that backdrop, North Thurston put its technology needs up for bid in 2015 and finally awarded a five-year, $1.2 million contract to Wave Broadband, a Kirkland-based company making internet inroads throughout Western Washington, including Thurston County.
Wave’s education channel manager, Mike Puckett, said Wave also works with the state in Olympia and with Tumwater School District. For North Thurston’s build-out, the project amounted to 76 miles of fiber, he said.
The increased capacity network was completed last summer, connecting 22 schools and four district buildings. All told, staff and students combined, there are now nearly 18,000 devices using the network, Stewart said.
“More and more of our curriculum is moving to the cloud (to the internet instead of to software on a personal computer), and we need increased bandwidth to reach it quickly and reliably,” he said.
In tech terms, the district received the following bandwidth increases:
▪ Elementary schools increased to 1 gigabit per second from 200 megabits per second.
▪ Middle schools and high schools rose to 1 gigabit per second from 500 megabits per second.
▪ District headquarters and the service center increased to 10 gigabits per second from 1 gigabit per second.
Security camera data also will use the same fiber network. By the end of the school year, the district will have added more than 1,300 high-resolution cameras to its school campuses and hallways, Stewart said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
North Thurston Public Schools
▪ Students: About 14,500.
▪ Number of schools and district buildings connected to the network: 26.
▪ Number of students on a Chromebook: 11,349.
▪ Number of wireless access points: More than 1,100.
Wave Broadband
▪ Headquarters: Kirkland.
▪ Employees: 1,400.
▪ Annual revenue: $425 million.
▪ Year formed: 2002.
Comments