Ports of Olympia and Grays Harbor want you to come and visit

Tour season is set to get underway at the ports of Olympia and Grays Harbor. If you’d like to attend, here’s what you need to know.
The Port of Olympia will offers tours of the marine terminal at 10 a.m. April 27; 1 p.m. May 9; 10 a.m. June 22; 10 a.m. July 19; 10 a.m. Aug. 16; 1 p.m. Sept. 12; 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
Reservations are required. Go to www.portolympia.com/98/Port-Tours to make a reservation. For more information, call Jennie Foglia-Jones at 360-528-8005.
The Port of Grays Harbor is offering tours at Satsop Business Park and the marine terminal.
The Satsop tours are at 3 p.m. March 31; 3 p.m. June 30; 3:30 p.m. July 6; 5:30 p.m. July 25; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10; 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22; 3 p.m. Oct. 27. To reserve a Satsop tour, call 360-482-1600.
The marine terminal tours are at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. June 27; 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 18; 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. To reserve a marine terminal tour, call 360-533-9528.
