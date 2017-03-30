Judge hears arguments over Seattle law on rideshare unions

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

1:25 McAllister Springs pond gets a special delivery: 60,000 salmon

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan