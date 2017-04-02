Ostrom to shut down Whatcom County mushroom farm, grow more in Thurston

The impending closure of an Ostrom-owned mushroom farm in Whatcom County means more mushrooms will be grown at its Thurston County location.
Ostrom Mushroom Farms, a family-owned company since 1928, is headquartered east of Lacey, at the corner of Marvin and Steilacoom roads. After the satellite farm in Everson closes by early June, Ostrom officials say it will grow more of its brown mushrooms in the Thurston County area and buy more of the white mushrooms from other farms.
The company produces 15 million pounds annually and distributes the product throughout the Northwest.
Ostrom announced Thursday it will be phasing out its operations on the 60-acre Whatcom farm near Everson. Sixty-five jobs will be lost at the Everson farm when it closes.
The company has begun helping those 65 employees find new jobs, including bringing in the state job training services agency WorkSource to help, said Fletcher Street, director of marketing and sales for Ostrom.
Several factors led to the decision to close the farm. Built in 1980, the aging Everson buildings and equipment were no longer cost-effective to operate. It has also become increasingly difficult to attract workers to do what is fairly labor-intensive work, Street said.
Much of the work involved is in the harvesting about 55,000 pounds of mushrooms a week by hand, Street said. The Everson mushrooms are shipped daily to the company’s Thurston County farm for packaging and distribution.
Street said the decision to close the Everson farm won’t affect supplies to stores, which include Fred Meyer, Safeway and Haggen.
After the closure, the 60-acre property is expected to be put up for sale, Street said.
