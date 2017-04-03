Auditor details deficiencies at Northern New Mexico College

An independent review of the financial controls at Northern New Mexico College released Monday has identified more than three dozen deficiencies and areas of noncompliance as auditors detailed embezzlement allegations connected to the disappearance of more than $200,000 from the school's coffers.
State Auditor Tim Keller announced the findings , noting the probable theft along with a general lack of controls over accounting practices, procurement violations and payroll problems.
Keller also noted that the school's regents failed to hold staff responsible for corrective actions to address problems that were previously identified and that the problems outlined in the audit created an environment for possible fraud, waste and abuse.
"Addressing the problems identified in the audit is critical to keeping the college's limited resources with students where they belong," Keller said in a statement.
In early March, the auditor's office said only that a high-level employee in the college's business office resigned in connection with the missing money. The audit goes deeper, saying the former director of the college's financial services acknowledged taking more than $200,000 and provided a spreadsheet detailing deposits taken between August 2012 and July 2013.
The audit does not name the employee. No charges have been filed, and the college is cooperating with state police and the district attorney's office as the investigation continues.
College President Rick Bailey, who took over in October 2016, said the focus now is on improving the school's business and accounting processes to ensure every dollar is tracked. He described the audit's findings as a roadmap for the improvements that need to be made.
"We are a public institution and we get some of our funding from the state and from taxpayers and they need to hold not only the institution, but they need to hold me accountable for making sure that we make these improvements, and that's what we're going to do," Bailey said.
The president held an open forum with students last week and many expressed concerns about whether the problems at the college will affect access to financial aid or the school's accreditation.
Bailey said only the college's internal business practices will be affected as it works to create systems to prevent future fraud.
Administrators also plan to give regents monthly updates on their progress.
"We serve a community where 29 percent is at or below the poverty line so every dollar matters," Bailey said.
The college's enrollment stands at about 1,000.
According to the audit, potential embezzlement and larceny of college funds was uncovered during the course of a routine review in June 2016. Interviews of staff revealed that they had asked about missing deposits multiple times and the former financial services director replied that there were more important things to work on.
It was also reported to auditors that there had been phone calls from parents, students and other organizations asking why their checks had not been cashed.
Auditors said it appeared the former director shredded or disposed of certain documents without the college's knowledge.
Among numerous recommendations, auditors suggested that the college adopt an ethics or conduct code for all employees to sign and that staff undergo training to report any red flags.
