Gas prices up over last week

The average price at the pump in the Tacoma area rose 3 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy fuel price monitoring service in its weekly survey.
In Olympia, Arco had two stations at $2.59 a gallon, the cheapest around Olympia for Monday morning, according to washingtongasprices.com.
Gasoline prices in the Tacoma area are nearly 60 cents per gallon higher than this time last year, and a dime higher than last month, GasBuddy noted in this week’s news release.
Lakewood Arco at 13005 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest was the cheapest Monday listed at tacomagasprices.com at $2.51 a gallon. In Tacoma, Costco at 37th and Steele streets and Arco at 1101 N. Pearl St. were the cheapest at $2.55 a gallon. Tacoma’s average price, according to the website, was $2.89 a gallon.
