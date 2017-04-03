Border wall contractors prepare for a hostile environment

1:04 Change of command at JBLM Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:54 Earth Month rally in Olympia celebrates growth of Earth Day

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park