US tells companies not to overlook qualified Americans

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets