Sweden identifies truck attack suspect as Uzbek native, 39

1:04 Windstorm Brings Down Tree On Interstate 5 Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

0:55 Quartet of senior pitchers to anchor Capital Cougars baseball

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting