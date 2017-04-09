People news: Soucoup joins Washington State Employees Credit Union board

Trudy Soucoup has been elected to the Washington State Employees Credit Union board of directors by its membership.
Soucoup is executive director of Homes First, a nonprofit rental housing organization in Lacey. She is a longtime credit union member and the first board member in the credit union’s 60-year history not to have worked in state government.
Also joining the credit union: Arlene Smith, a volunteer, who will serve on the credit union’s supervisory committee. It oversees the audit function and safety and soundness of the credit union. Smith retired from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
