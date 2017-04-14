Business

April 14, 2017 10:07 AM

US businesses increase inventories by a modest 0.3 percent

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in February by a modest amount while their sales slowed a bit.

The Commerce Department says business inventories rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February after an identical increase in January. And sales rose 0.2 percent in February after a slightly faster 0.3 percent increase in January.

An effort by businesses to rebuild their stockpiles added a full percentage point to economic growth in the October-December quarter, a period when the economy grew by a tepid 2.1 percent, as measured by the gross domestic product.

Many analysts believe growth slowed in the January-March quarter, in part because they think inventories subtracted from overall economic activity. Economists at JPMorgan Chase are forecasting annual GDP growth of just 1 percent in the first quarter.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:57

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday
North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE 1:59

North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE
2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets 5:54

2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos