April 16, 2017 3:29 PM

Quarterly profit rises 18 percent at Washington Business Bank

By Rolf Boone

Washington Business Bank’s first-quarter profit rose 17.8 percent from the same period a year ago, the Olympia-based bank announced.

Net income rose to $132,300 from $112,300 in the period.

Also in the quarter:

▪ Loans outstanding rose to $59 million from $54.4 million.

▪ Total deposits increased to $55.6 million from $49.5 million.

“I am very proud of the success we are having,” said Jon Jones, president and chief executive of the bank, in a statement.

