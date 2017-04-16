Quarterly profit rises 18 percent at Washington Business Bank

Washington Business Bank’s first-quarter profit rose 17.8 percent from the same period a year ago, the Olympia-based bank announced.
Net income rose to $132,300 from $112,300 in the period.
Also in the quarter:
▪ Loans outstanding rose to $59 million from $54.4 million.
▪ Total deposits increased to $55.6 million from $49.5 million.
“I am very proud of the success we are having,” said Jon Jones, president and chief executive of the bank, in a statement.
