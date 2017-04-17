A tiny drop of savings seen at local gas pumps

No big savings this week, but gas prices did drop just a bit.
Fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy said in its Monday news release that prices dropped 1.3 cents per gallon. Tacoma area prices averaged $2.928 Monday afternoon, according to tacomagasprices.com, with two Arco stations and Tacoma’s Costo all ranked the lowest on the website at $2.61 a gallon.
In Olympia, the Arco at Evergreen Park Drive was the cheapest listed at washingtongasprices.com at $2.63 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy, prices in the Tacoma area are nearly 60 cents a gallon higher than this time last year and nearly 3 cents a gallon higher than this time last month.
“The national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks barring major escalation in Syria as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work and summer gasoline’s May 1 deadline for refiners is just around the corner,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s release.
