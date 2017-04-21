Bills keeping you awake? Financial insomnia survey shows you’re not alone

How are you sleeping these days? For many, that answer depends on how much cash is stashed away.
A recent survey of 1,000 people by creditcards.com noted health care costs were the top concern of people losing sleep over their finances. The website noted that in the five times the survey has been conducted since 2007, “this is the first time health care has been the greatest producer of insomnia.”
Other worries: retirement savings, student loans and housing costs (mortgage or rent). There seemed to be not too much concern among respondents about credit card debt, with only 22 percent saying that type of debt kept them up at night.
Overall, 65 percent of respondents said they suffered sleeplessness from financial worries, up from 62 percent the previous two years. In 2007, the site notes that “financial insomnia” afflicted 56 percent of respondents then, and rose to 69 percent in 2009. (Thanks, Great Recession.)
This year’s poll was taken April 6-9 using landline and cellphone respondents.
