Olympia and Aberdeen housing projects to get state financing

The state Housing Finance Commission has approved $269.5 million in financing for the renovation or construction of 1,100 affordable apartments throughout the state, including in the region.
Regional projects to receive financing:
▪ Evergreen Villages in Olympia, 505 Division St. NW, will receive $61.3 million in tax-credit equity and a tax-exempt note to renovate interiors, windows, siding, security and recreation areas, as well as new energy-efficient lighting and appliances for the 180-unit, garden-style community.
▪ Aberdeen Manor Apartments, 505 N. F St., and Skyview Manor Apartments, 1109 Skyview Lane, will receive $13.9 million in tax-credit equity to renovate 160 units in two apartment buildings.
