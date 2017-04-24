Business

April 24, 2017 4:19 AM

Orlando airport shuttle stops for 2nd time in week

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

For the second time in a week, shuttle problems at Orlando International Airport caused long lines and forced some passengers to miss flights.

More than 50 passengers missed their flights on Sunday after the shuttle to a section of the airport was taken off line for about 45 minutes.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2oDmasd ) reports the affected gates serve American, United and Spirit airlines.

On Wednesday, shuttle service from the airport's entrance and baggage handling area to dozens of gates was shut down for about three hours.

Buses transported some travelers to their gates, and the airport opened a walkway between the gates and the main terminal building.

Orlando is the nation's most visited city with 66 million visitors last year.

Around 41 million passengers passed through the airport last year.

