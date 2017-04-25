Port of Olympia finance director says he will retire May 31

Finance director and auditor Jeff Smith, who worked for the Port of Olympia for about five years, says he will retire from the port and a career spent with port districts on May 31.
Smith joined the port in February 2012. Before that, he spent five years at the Port of Vancouver USA and 24 years at the Port of Tacoma.
Smith had to make a finance-related presentation Monday night to the commission, so the commission took a portion of that time to share a few thoughts about their finance director.
“We’re a little sad about the news,” said Commissioner Joe Downing, “but we’re happy for Jeff.”
Commissioner E.J. Zita called him irreplaceable.
“We love you,” she said.
Commissioner Bill McGregor said he has known Jeff for about 30 years.
“I always found him to be very honest, diligent and to have the highest integrity of anyone I’ve ever met,” he said. “Thank you for your dedication to the Port of Olympia.”
To replace Jeff, the port is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals or firms with expertise in financial advisory services.The proposals are due to the port on April 24.
