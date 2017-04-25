UK's Labour pledges new Brexit strategy if it wins election

Britain's opposition Labour Party says it will tear up the government's negotiating plan for Brexit and guarantee all European Union citizens in the U.K. the right to stay if it wins the June 8 national election.
Prime Minister Theresa May says giving her Conservatives a bigger majority will strengthen Britain's hand in EU divorce talks.
But Labour says May has weakened Britain's position by ruling out remaining in the EU single market.
The party's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, says a Labour government would seek to retain the benefits of single-market membership. And he says it's "shameful" that Britain has not guaranteed that the 3 million EU citizens living in the U.K. will be able to stay.
Starmer said Tuesday that a Labour government will make that guarantee "on day one."
