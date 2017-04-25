Business

April 25, 2017 2:49 AM

L.L. Bean orders delayed after systems upgrade problem

The Associated Press
FREEPORT, Maine

Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean says a systems upgrade is causing shipping delays.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p08JGc ) that some customer orders have delays up to a week. The Maine-based company says the delays were caused by an upgrade to the retailer's order-processing and fulfillment systems.

L.L. Bean has apologized to customers in a letter and is offering a 20 percent discount on future orders.

Carolyn Beem, a company spokeswoman, says the company is working on a solution. Beem adds that orders will be processed even more quickly than in the past once the systems upgrade is stabilized.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio

Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:31

Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio
Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:57

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday
North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE 1:59

North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos