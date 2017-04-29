‘This is supposed to happen,’ says owner of new cafe in Olympia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge Pause 1:39 Sunny Arts Walk puts a spring in everyone's step 2:46 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 1:08 Yelm's Drea Schwaier discusses pitching no-hitter against Bonney Lake 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 2:04 Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Chef Steve Sleasman welcomes diners to his new Cafe 186 restaurant in the Olympia Elks Lodge, featuring a multi-generational menu of comfort foods founded on Sleasman's homemade "Chef Crafted Cuisine" style. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com